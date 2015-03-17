By William James
| LONDON, March 17
LONDON, March 17 Britain's minimum wage will
rise by 3 percent to 6.70 pounds ($10) per hour, the biggest
real-terms increase since 2008, Prime Minister David Cameron
said on Tuesday, presenting the rise as a measure of economic
strength before a May 7 election.
The change will take effect from October 2015 and comes a
day before the government makes an appeal for voters' support
with its last budget announcement ahead of an election in which
voters' living standards and economic competence are expected to
be key issues.
Conservative party leader Cameron announced the changes,
recommended by a government body last month, in a joint
statement with Nick Clegg, leader of the junior coalition
partner the Liberal Democrats.
Both leaders hailed a move that could help counter
campaigning from the opposition Labour party, which argues that
the government has overseen a squeeze on living standards over
the past five years.
"It will mean more financial security for Britain's
families; and a better future for our country," Cameron said.
"This is just one of the many ways in which we've created a
fairer society whilst building a stronger economy," Clegg said.
Labour wants to raise the minimum wage to 8 pounds by 2020.
"Under David Cameron we've seen the value of the minimum
wage eroded, we need a recovery for working people," Labour's
business spokesman Chuka Umunna said, reacting to the increase.
In February, the Low Pay Commission, a body made up of trade
unionists, academics and businesses that advises the government,
said continued economic recovery allowed a bigger increase in
pay after inflation than in previous years.
The government also raised the minimum wage for apprentices
by 20 percent to 3.30 pounds per hour - a much larger increase
than the 2.6 percent the commission had recommended and one
which drew immediate criticism from employers.
"The national minimum wage has been one of the most
successful policies of recent years thanks to the independence
of the commission - its politicisation is worrying," said John
Cridland, director-general at the Confederation of British
Industry.
The government increased the national minimum wage by 3
percent in 2014, but much lower inflation in 2015 means that
workers will feel more of the benefit of this year's increase.
About 5 percent of Britain's workforce is paid at or very
close to the minimum wage, and almost a third of workplaces use
it as a guide for setting wages, especially in the retail and
hospitality sectors.
($1 = 0.6753 pounds)
(Editing by Alison Williams)