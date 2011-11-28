* Pension funds already invested in infrastructure
* Sector dominated by U.S., Canadian, Australian funds
* Revival of infrastructure bonds could fill gap
By Myles Neligan and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Nov 28 A government scheme to
encourage pension funds to pay for new roads, hospitals and
schools could fall short of its targets, despite the inherent
appeal of such inflation-friendly investments.
The plan, to be unveiled in full on Tuesday as part of
Britain's autumn budget statement, is aimed at enticing 20
billion pounds ($30.97 billion) of investment in infrastructure
from pension funds and insurers, Treasury minister Danny
Alexander said on Monday.
The influx of private sector cash would help generate
economic growth by upgrading transport and communication
networks while offsetting the impact of public spending cuts
designed to rein in Britain's budget deficit.
Pension funds and insurers say they are in principle keen to
invest in such projects as they generate long-term cashflows
that can be used to fund payments to their customers, often at
attractive rates of return and with low default risk.
"Infrastructure holds a lot of appeal because of the highly
regulated nature of the investment and the fact that there is
often some kind of implicit government support," said Georg
Grodzki, head of credit research at asset manager Legal &
General Investment Management.
"(The government plan) could have a big signalling effect
that something serious is about to change, that a new
institution is being created which will lead to interesting
developments."
However, the scheme could struggle to generate the desired
level of investment as the pension industry's appetite for
infrastructure assets is satisfied by specialist fund managers
offering indirect exposure to the sector.
"Infrastructure debt is a complex investment category
reserved for highly sophisticated institutional investors," said
Nicolas J. Firzli, co-chair of the World Pensions and Investment
Forum.
"At this stage, most UK pensions wishing to gain a degree of
exposure to infrastructure debt or equity have done so
indirectly."
Private investment in infrastructure worldwide is dominated
by giant Canadian, Australian and U.S. pension funds that have
built up unrivalled expertise in the sector from decades of
financing such projects in their home countries.
They also manage sizeable infrastructure investments on
behalf of other investors, including British pension funds, who
are attracted by the returns on offer, but lack the required
in-house skills.
BOND REVIVAL
One option for drumming up greater financial support from
the private sector would be to revive the infrastructure bond
market.
This would involve pooling projects together and financing
them through sales of interest-paying debt securities, possibly
backed by some form of state guarantee, and could attract strong
interest from insurers.
"The bond markets are a huge untapped source of finance and
insurers have long been keen to channel more of the investments
they manage into UK projects to help the economy fight its way
back to growth," said Otto Thoresen, Director General of the
Association of British Insurers, whose members manage
investments worth 1.7 trillion pounds.
British infrastructure bonds were regularly issued in the
first half of the last decade by private contractors hired to
build schools and hospitals under Britain's Private Finance
Initiative.
But they have not been sold in any volume since the 2008
financial crisis, partly because the withdrawal from the market
of specialist "monoline" bond insurers has made it impossible
for such securities to win an ultra-secure triple-A credit
rating.
The government could remedy this by offering to backstop
potential losses on infrastructure bonds, boosting their credit
rating and making them palatable to a wider range of investors.
The government could also have a role in packaging together
comparable small-scale infrastructure programmes to create
combined projects worth more than 250 million pounds, seen as
the minimum threshold for a viable bond issue.
However, the investment appeal of infrastructure bonds would
be tempered by Europe's new Solvency II capital rules for
insurers, which look set to increase the capital charge on
infrastructure assets when they come into force in January 2014.
L&G's Grodzki added that insurers and pension funds should
in principle be able to identify and invest in attractive
infrastructure projects without government help.
"If we're talking about viable, interesting projects where
the risk return profile is investable, it shouldn't really be
necessary," he said.
"That's why we have the City, which makes a living out of
putting transactions together and earning a fee in the process."
($1 = 0.6458 British pounds)
(Editing by David Cowell)