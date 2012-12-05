LONDON Dec 5 The British government's relaunch
of a controversial private infrastructure financing scheme for
public projects received a lukewarm response on Wednesday from
some of the companies expected to benefit most from the change.
Private Finance Initiative (PFI) was a favourite system of
funding projects under the previous Labour government.
Chancellor George Osborne said since coming to power in
2010, he had already saved of 1.5 billion pounds on existing
projects in England through tinkering with contracts, with a
further 1 billion still being discussed.
However, this is a small fraction of the 144.6 billion
pounds of current outstanding PFI liabilities.
Under the new version, called PF2, the government will seek
to take an equity stake in new projects to get a seat on the
board and take a share of any profits.
Government will also strip out soft services such as
cleaning and catering from contracts to open up more competition
and will demand all parties be subject to greater transparency.
Osborne called the measures, combined with a 5 billion
pounds ($8 billion) commitment for further infrastructure
spending, a "revolution", designed to rebuild the credibility of
an initiative that has in some cases saddled hospitals and other
social projects with large amounts of debt.
The relaunch is designed to kickstart investment in the
stagnant British economy, which is set to post a 0.1 percent
fall in output this year.
"Besides the change in name, the core of the model - ie,
using private finance to finance construction and getting repaid
over a long period of time - remains the same," Richard Abadie,
the global head of infrastructure at professional services firm
PwC said.
"The increase in equity required for projects is a surprise
as it will likely make projects more expensive. Maybe the
government feels that by buying up to half the equity, they can
argue the increased cost is being returned to the taxpayer."
Andrew McNaughton, deputy Chief Executive of Balfour Beatty
welcomed the changes, but he also said it was something
that was definitely "an evolution of the current model rather
than something that's a radical change".
"We've got a model, which is a great step, but we now need
to move on and see what they're going to apply it to," he said.
Despite the feeling that the changes did not amount to a
"revolution", businesses welcomed the Chancellor's statement.
A spokesman for support services firm Carillion,
which has delivered nearly 60 PFI projects in the UK and Canada,
said that the reforms should lead to a new pipeline of work for
the group. Its shares were up 1.3 percent in mid afternoon
trading, outperforming the wider FTSE 100 Index.
OUT WITH THE OLD?
"PFI schemes have been criticised over the years, but if
targeted in the right areas they can deliver excellent results,"
said David Tonkin, who heads up the British arm of the design
consultancy firm WS Atkins'.
PFI, which has its roots back in the 1992 mid-year statement
under Conservative Chancellor Norman Lamont, has traditionally
been used to develop social infrastructure such as hospitals and
schools.
The National Audit Office said in 2011 that the future focus
would be on economic projects such as energy and transport, with
the majority of funding expected to come from the private
sector.
The coalition government has tried to encourage pension
funds to invest in infrastructure and now has seven of Britain's
largest pension funds signed up to the Pension Investment
Platform (PIP), expected to launch in the first half of next
year.