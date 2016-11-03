The sharpest one-month build-up of inflation pressures in at least 20 years accompanied another growth spurt by British services firms in October, according to a survey which further dimmed the chance of a Bank of England

interest rate cut on Thursday.

The Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 54.5 from 52.6 in September, marking its highest level since January and topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that pointed to a slight fall to 52.4.

The survey chimed with previous signs that the economy has kept up most of its pace after June's Brexit vote, despite concerns among some businesses such as carmakers at the prospect of a so-called "hard" exit from the EU.

It also underscored why the BoE is likely to hike its inflation forecast to show a big overshoot of its price target.

The PMI's gauge of cost pressures faced by services companies staged its largest jump since the survey started in 1996 and hit its highest level in 5-1/2 years. "An encouraging picture of the economy gaining further

growth momentum in October is marred by news that inflationary pressures are rising rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

The pound has lost around 17 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar since the vote to leave the European Union in June, helping British exporters but also raising inflation pressures. Williamson called the price increases the "ugly flip side" of the post-Brexit vote fall in sterling.

Similar surveys of British manufacturers and construction firms this week also pointed to rising inflation pressures. Wednesday's services report suggested the increases faced by companies will soon feed through into prices paid by consumers.

Prices charged by services companies rose in October at the fastest rate since May 2011. "If sustained, the increase in prices threatens to curb both corporate hiring and consumer spending, as firms seek to reduce

staff costs and households see their pay eroded by rising inflation," Williamson said.

A composite PMI that combines the services, manufacturing and construction surveys, rose to 54.6 from 53.8 in September -its highest level since January and suggesting quarterly economic growth of just over 0.4 percent, IHS Markit said. BoE policymakers highlighted the weakness of the PMIs after the Brexit vote as they cut interest rates to a record low in August. Williamson said it was hard to see how BoE policymakers would now consider any further stimulus appropriate.

But "policymakers will most likely want to stand ready to act if the UK's path to Brexit leads to an escalation of economic uncertainty," he said.

The BoE is due to announce its rate decision at 1200 GMT.

Around three quarters of economists polled by Reuters last week expected to see no change in policy this month.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Hugh Lawson)