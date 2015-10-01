LONDON Oct 1 - British factory activity cooled further in September and manufacturers trimmed staff levels for the first time in more than two years, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the sector continued to drag on the economy in the third quarter.
The purchasing managers' survey compiled by Markit supported
calls for the Bank of England not to raise interest rates until
manufacturing improves, said Rob Dobson, senior economist at
Markit.
The Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) slipped to 51.5 from 51.6 in August. While above the 50
threshold for growth, September's PMI was only just above a
two-year low hit in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a slightly worse
reading of 51.3.
British factories have struggled this year. Official data on
Wednesday showed manufacturing output shrank 0.5 percent from
April through June while the much larger services sector
thrived.
Prices paid by manufacturers for raw materials and energy
plummeted at the fastest rate in more than 16 years, suggesting
producer prices are unlikely to pick up soon.
"The UK manufacturing sector remained sluggish at the end of
the third quarter, stunned by a triple combination of a sharp
slowdown in consumer spending, weak business investment and
stagnating export order inflows," Dobson said
The survey's jobs index slipped below the 50 mark for the
first time since April 2013, adding to signs that a phase of
strong employment growth in Britain has flattened out.
"Job cuts send a signal that manufacturers are becoming more
cautious about the future, which may lead to a further
scaling-back of production at some firms in coming months."
The survey's measures of output and exports brought better
news. New export orders rose - albeit only slightly - for the
first time in six months, while growth in output rose to its
highest level since March.
Net exports were the biggest driver of economic growth of
0.7 percent in the second quarter, according to official data,
although most economists reckon the boost from trade is likely
only temporary, especially given the strength of sterling.
"The (PMI) is still broadly consistent with stagnation, or
even a mild downturn, when compared to official data," said
Dobson.
Comparable surveys from Markit/CIPS for the construction and
services sectors are due in the coming days. They have shown
much healthier rates of growth in recent months.
A survey from Confederation of British Industry published
earlier on Thursday showed economic growth dipped slightly in
the three months to September.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra) ((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)