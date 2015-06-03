* UK services PMI suffers sharpest drop since Aug 2011
* PMIs point to 0.4 pct GDP growth in 3 months to May -
Markit
* Rising business costs point to inflation pressure
* Nationwide house prices show smallest rise since Aug 2013
* GRAPHIC: Nationwide house prices link.reuters.com/jad24s
(Adds economist and market reaction, wraps in housing data)
By William Schomberg
LONDON, June 3 Growth in Britain's service
sector suffered its steepest slowdown in nearly four years in
May, according to a survey that suggested the economy might not
recover as quickly as hoped after stumbling in early 2015.
Sterling fell sharply after Wednesday's Markit/CIPS services
purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell back to 56.5 last month,
still comfortably in growth territory but down from 59.5 in
April and at its lowest level since December.
The monthly drop was the biggest since August 2011 and the
reading undercut the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of
economists, though the index did show signs that rock-bottom
inflation could pick up.
Along with a weak manufacturing figure and a bounce
in construction, combined growth across the three sectors in May
was the slowest since December and the second-weakest for two
years, Markit said.
Data from mortgage lender Nationwide earlier on Wednesday
showed the annual rate of house price growth fell to its lowest
in nearly two years.
Economists said Britain's economy looked like it would pick
up a bit of pace from unexpectedly weak expansion of 0.3 percent
in the first three months of 2015, but that growth would
probably be slower than in 2014.
"Overall, the PMI surveys continue to point to solid growth,
strong employment and soft productivity," Dominic Bryant, an
economist at BNP Paribas, said. "Continued low productivity
growth combined with the pick-up seen in wages means that
inflation pressures are gradually beginning to build."
Chris Williamson, Markit's chief economist, said the
weakness would be a concern for the Bank of England which is
considering when to raise interest rates from a record low of
0.5 percent, where they have sat since the financial crisis.
Williamson said the data pointed to growth of 0.4 percent in
the three months to May, while some economists said growth for
the second quarter might be slightly higher.
At the same time, the index showed input prices increased at
the fastest rate in eight months and prices charged by service
providers rose after their sharpest fall in over three years in
April.
"Rate hikes later this year should not be ruled out,"
Williamson said.
He said some of the slowdown could turn out to have been
caused by uncertainty about the outcome of Britain's national
election held on May 7.
The unexpectedly decisive victory of Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative Party translated into stronger
sentiment about the future among services firms although growth
in employment was its slowest in five months, Markit said.
