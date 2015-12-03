* UK services PMI hits 4-month high in November
* Points to quarterly GDP growth of 0.6 pct in Q4
* Muted factories, construction put onus on services
(Adds reaction, detail, graphics)
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Dec 3 Britain's economy looks likely to
pick up speed towards the end of the year, propelled by services
companies which are increasingly the sole driving force behind
the country's upturn.
Activity in the sector - ranging from accountancy firms to
hairdressers - expanded at the fastest rate in four months
during November, according to Thursday's Markit/CIPS UK services
purchasing managers' index (PMI).
The number is likely to catch the eye of Bank of England
(BoE) policymakers who are weighing up domestic strength against
risks from abroad after weaker-than-expected surveys of
manufacturing and construction this week.
Sterling fell to 7-1/2-month lows against the dollar this
week, dented in part by those surveys as well as growing signs
that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates this
month. The pound was little changed after Thursday's data.
Britain had the fastest-growing major world economy last
year and is likely to be at the top of the pack again this year,
although it has relied heavily on its services companies to
drive growth, frustrating hopes for a more balanced recovery.
The economy looks on track to expand 0.6 percent in the
fourth quarter, picking up from growth of 0.5 percent in July
through September, according to data company Markit.
"After the deterioration in the manufacturing and
construction sectors ... it is clear that the economic recovery
remains almost entirely dependent on the services sector,"
Capital Economics economist Ruth Miller said.
The services PMI rose to 55.9 last month from 54.9 in
October, comfortably beating the Reuters poll forecast for 55.0
and putting Britain second only to Spain in terms of service
sector growth in Europe.
Euro zone business growth also accelerated in November, but
the improvement will do little to alter expectations of further
monetary easing by the European Central Bank later on Thursday.
Markit's UK composite PMI, which combines data from the
manufacturing, services and construction surveys, held steady in
November at 55.7, its highest level since July.
There were some signs in the services survey that price
pressures were building, albeit from low levels. Input prices,
which include wages, rose at the fastest pace in four months.
"For the BoE this is all confirmation that the pace of the
economy is relatively robust and on balance is likely somewhat
above trend, with a probable further tightening in the labour
market ahead," UBS economist David Tinsley said.
Economists polled by Reuters do not expect the BoE to raise
interest rates from record low levels until the second quarter
of next year.
