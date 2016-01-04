* UK consumer lending grows at fastest pace in nearly a
decade
* Manufacturing growth slips more than expected in December
* Figures underscore reliance on domestic demand
By Andy Bruce and David Milliken
LONDON, Jan 4 Lending to Britons surged towards
the end of 2015 at the fastest rate in almost a decade but
manufacturing growth slipped, according to figures on Monday
that underscored Britain's reliance on consumers to drive its
economy.
Net lending to consumers rose 8.3 percent in the year to
November, the Bank of England said, in what was the fastest
credit growth since February 2006. To date the bank has
dismissed the idea that Britain's economic recovery is
disproportionately reliant on debt.
Stronger-than-expected lending growth and mortgage approvals
helped lift sterling from a nine-month low against the dollar on
Monday, a weakness that partly reflects concerns that the
economy might be too weak to justify an interest rate rise this
year.
Although Britain's economy probably ended last year as one
of the fastest-growing in the developed world for a second year
in a row, there are concerns that the growth is unbalanced and
may be hurt by a likely in/out referendum this year on European
Union membership.
News that growth in British manufacturing slowed more than
expected in December, as export orders took a hit, was a
reminder of Britain's reliance on domestic demand.
The Markit/CIPS manufacturing purchasing managers' index
(PMI) dropped to a three-month low of 51.9 from 52.5 in
November, at the bottom end of expectations in a Reuters poll
that forecast a consensus reading of 52.7.
Manufacturing failed to contribute to Britain's economic
growth through the first three quarters of 2015, with the much
larger services industry instead driving the recovery.
"Looking ahead, manufacturing looks set to play firmly
second fiddle to services in driving growth in 2016. That
prediction is consistent with the household borrowing numbers
for November," Martin Beck, economist at the EY ITEM Club
consultancy, said.
"A further acceleration in lending may well make 2016 the
year when the (Bank of England's) Financial Policy Committee
really makes its presence felt."
In cash terms, unsecured lending to consumers was up 1.476
billion pounds ($2.18 billion) from the previous month, beating
economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll and showing a similar
picture to industry figures released before Christmas.
Lenders also granted more home loans than expected, with
70,410 mortgages for house purchase approved in November, the
highest number in three months. Net mortgage lending, which lags
approvals, rose 3.873 billion pounds, the biggest monthly
increase since April 2008.
In November, the BoE rejected the idea that Britain was in a
debt-fuelled boom, and stimulative credit conditions are more
likely to trigger lending curbs by the bank than a rise in
interest rates.
The central bank has said it is watching consumer credit and
mortgage lending closely, and in 2014 regulators tightened
mortgage rules, temporarily cooling house price rises.
EEF, a business group for manufacturers, said it hoped that
signs of improvement in continental Europe would benefit British
exporters, although weakness in China could counteract this.
