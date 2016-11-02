(Fixes story slug for media clients)
LONDON Nov 2 Growth in Britain's construction
industry hit a seven-month high in October as housebuilding
rose, but slowing order books and soaring prices for building
materials darkened the outlook, a survey showed on Wednesday.
The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) rose unexpectedly to 52.6 from 52.3, confounding a Reuters
poll forecast for a drop to 51.8.
Although the survey chimed with signs the economy has kept
its momentum in the months since June's Brexit vote, there were
clear signs that next year could prove more difficult.
"While business activity has picked up since the third
quarter, the recent phase of new order growth has been the
weakest for 3-1/2 years," said Tim Moore, senior economist at
survey compiler Markit.
"Survey respondents noted that Brexit-related uncertainty
and concerns about the UK economic outlook had held back
investment spending."
Business expectations for the year ahead cooled markedly,
while prices paid by construction firms for raw materials and
goods rose at the second-fastest pace since 2011.
A Markit/CIPS survey of manufacturers on Monday also showed
rocketing input prices, describing the inflationary impact of
weaker sterling as increasingly evident.
Housebuilding drove the bulk of construction activity, with
the commercial and civil engineering sectors broadly stagnant.
Preliminary official data for the third quarter suggested
construction output contracted 1.4 percent, despite
stronger-than-expected economic growth of 0.5 percent for the
period.
The fall in sterling is expected to push the Bank of England
to raise its inflation forecasts on Thursday to show a bigger
overshoot of its price target than at any time since it gained
independence in 1997.
The BoE is widely expected to hold off from a fresh interest
rate cut on Thursday.
