LONDON, April 2 Export orders with British firms
rose strongly in the first three months of 2013 and confidence
about the next 12 months has picked up, the country's largest
business survey showed on Tuesday.
The survey of more than 7,000 firms by the British Chambers
of Commerce improved almost across the board compared with the
last quarter of 2012, suggesting that the economy grew early
this year, the body for local business said.
Any growth in national output in the first quarter following
a contraction at the end of last year would mean Britain has
avoided falling into its third recession in less than five
years.
Service firms reported the biggest gains, with export orders
and sales rising at a near-record pace.
"The UK is increasingly becoming a largely service sector
economy, and developing the export potential of the service
sector is critical to our future long-term prosperity," said BCC
Chief Economist David Kern.
A balance of 40 percent of service providers expected their
turnover to increase over the next year, indicating the highest
level of optimism since early 2008.
Manufacturers also turned more upbeat, with a balance of 44
percent forecasting higher turnover.
Despite the overall improvement in British business, growth
remains below rates seen before a steep 2008-2009 recession
caused by the financial crisis, the Chambers said.
For detailed results of the survey, conducted from Feb. 18
to March 11, click on