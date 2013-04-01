LONDON, April 2 British firms' export orders
rose strongly in the first three months of the year, and
confidence about the next 12 months picked up, the country's
largest business survey showed on Tuesday.
Almost all major indicators in the survey of more than 7,000
firms by the British Chambers of Commerce improved compared with
the last quarter of 2012, suggesting that the economy grew
slightly in early 2013, the body for local business said.
Following are key findings from the BCC's quarterly economic
2013 2012
SERVICES Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Home sales 12 11 1 10 10
Home orders 11 7 -2 5 7
Export sales 33* 24 19 24 16
Export orders 26** 18 15 19 12
Employment expectations 11 12 9 12 11
Investment - plant and mac. 9 5 3 5 5
Confidence - turnover 40*** 38 28 30 30
Confidence - profitability 22 22 14 13 14
Full capacity (pct) 37 36 36 36 35
Cashflow 6 -1 -4 -1 -4
Prices 19 21 16 18 24
* Highest since Q4 1994
** Highest since Q1 2006
*** Highest since Q1 2008
2013 2012
MANUFACTURING Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Home sales 12 8 3 9 12
Home orders 14# 3 -6 8 6
Export sales 19 13 13 31 24
Export orders 22 11 8 24 20
Employment expectations 14 14 1 13 15
Investment plant and mac. 14 11 7 11 17
Confidence - turnover 44 41 32 44 37
Confidence - profitability 33## 30 18 24 21
Full capacity (pct) 31 39 44 39 36
Cashflow 2 3 -4 2 1
Prices 17 36 15 9 26
# Highest since Q4 2010
## Highest since Q4 2007