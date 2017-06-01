LONDON, June 2 Sales on Britain's high streets
fell 1.3 percent in May, dragged lower by weak demand for
clothes and shoes, according to accountancy group BDO's High
Street Sales Tracker.
Like-for-like sales in the fashion sector fell 3.6 percent
on the same month a year ago, making May the fourth month of the
year to see no growth in sales in stores, BDO said on Friday.
Spending in the lifestyle sector, which includes gifts,
health and beauty and leisure goods, rose 3.9 percent, buoyed by
record tourist numbers and the weak pound, BDO said, and
homeware sales increased by 1.2 percent.
"Reduced spending, resulting from household budgets coming
under increasing pressure from rising inflation and low notional
age increases, is being felt most by fashion retailers, " BDO
said.
The BDO Tracker data added to signs that consumer spending
in Britain is wilting in the face of rising inflation since last
year's Brexit vote.
The Confederation of British Industry said last week that
its monthly retail sales balance slid back to +2 in May from +38
in April, a four-month low.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Andrew Heavens)