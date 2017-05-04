LONDON May 5 British retailers reported only
weak growth in sales over the Easter holidays, a survey showed
on Friday, adding to signs that consumer spending is losing
steam as Britain gears up for a national election next month.
Retail sales in the five weeks to the end of April were 1.9
percent higher than the same period in 2016 on a like-for-like
basis that excludes new store openings, accountants BDO said.
BDO said this was weaker than it had expected, despite
marking the fastest growth since September 2015, as it had
expected more of a rebound from April 2016's 6.1 percent slump.
Easter - which usually gives a boost to sales - fell in
April this year, unlike in 2016.
"With Easter falling later, retailers would have been
expecting a boost in sales in April, so these poor results will
be clearly disappointing," Sophie Michael, head of retail and
wholesale at BDO, said.
BDO's figures are not the first to record sub-par consumer
spending as inflation gathers steam in the wake of sterling's
post-Brexit vote fall, but there had been some expectation of a
post-Easter pick-up.
Official figures for the first quarter of 2017 showed the
sharpest fall in sales volumes since 2010, but figures for early
April from the Confederation of British Industry had pointed to
a rebound.
Inflation is picking up as shops increasingly pass on higher
import costs triggered by sterling's fall after June 2016's vote
to leave the European Union.
Higher prices are hurting consumer demand, as well as
creeping on to the political agenda before a June 8 election
called by Prime Minister Theresa May in a bid to strengthen her
mandate as she gears up for almost two years of Brexit talks.
On Thursday, fashion chain Next, Britain's most
successful in recent years, reported "challenging" conditions
for retailers as it lowered its annual profit forecast, citing
wage growth falling towards zero in inflation-adjusted terms.
A separate survey on Friday from payment card processing
company Worldpay also pointed to worsening domestic
demand for high street retailers.
Spending at clothing stores in the first three months of
2017 was down 4.6 percent on a year earlier, while high-street
electronics retailers reported a 4.2 percent decline.
Overall spending grew by 1.5 percent, boosted by hefty rises
in spending on eating out and drinking, as well as at tourist
attractions. Foreign tourists' spending at department stores and
electrical retailers was also up by more than a fifth.
Sterling has strengthened about 2.5 percent since Prime
Minister Theresa May called the election last month, and topped
$1.29 as of Thursday.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by David Milliken and Andrew
Heavens)