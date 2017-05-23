LONDON May 23 British retail sales growth faded
away this month after an April surge, as worries about the
outlook among major chains increased at the fastest rate since
2012, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Confederation of British Industry survey added to signs
that consumer spending -- a main driver of the British economy
-- is wilting in the face of rising inflation since last year's
Brexit vote.
Its monthly retail sales balance slid back to +2 in May from
+38 in April, a four-month low and worse than all forecasts in a
Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a reading of +10.
"It's clear that households are increasingly feeling the
pinch, as rising inflation pushes down on real earnings," CBI
economist Alpesh Paleja said.
"Taken together with higher import cost pressures from a
weaker pound, this is creating a challenging environment for
retailers."
The CBI said tepid trading conditions had taken a toll on
retailers' hiring and investment plans. Average selling prices
increased at the fastest pace in six years during the year to
May.
