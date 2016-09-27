* Sept CBI retail sales buck expectations for a rise
* Q3 figures point to weakest quarter since 2013
* CBI says higher inflation likely to squeeze demand
(Adds analyst reaction, company results)
By David Milliken
LONDON, Sept 27 British retail sales fell
unexpectedly this month after a strong showing in August,
according to a survey published on Tuesday, contrasting with
robust figures since June's vote to leave the European Union.
The Confederation of British Industry said its retail sales
balance dropped to -8 in September from a six-month high of +9
in August. That was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll of
economists though well above the four-year low recorded in July.
Retailers expected sales to recover in October, but still
cut orders with suppliers for a sixth month in a row, the CBI
said. Looking at the third quarter as a whole, sales suffered
their first noticeable fall since Q2 2013.
British retail spending has mostly held up well since June's
referendum vote to leave the European Union, with the labour
market remaining robust too. However, a sharp fall in the pound
is expected to push up prices early next year, eating into
households' purchasing power.
"The softer CBI distributive trades survey for September
could be a sign that consumers are becoming more careful," said
Howard Archer, chief UK economist at IHS Global Insight.
"However, it is premature to come to any firm conclusions.
The CBI survey may simply indicate that consumers took a
breather in September after spending at a robust clip over the
summer," he added.
Official data showed retail sales excluding fuel rose at
their fastest annual rate since November 2014 in August. Archer
said he expected the sector to help drive third-quarter growth.
But there was an ominous sign from building materials
supplier Wolseley, which said it was cutting 800 jobs in
Britain as it focused on the United States.
"Consumer confidence has been dented since earlier in 2016
and higher inflation is likely to squeeze household incomes over
the year ahead. With margins remaining tight, retailers are set
to continue to operate in a fiercely competitive environment for
some time," CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said.
Sales of clothing and home hardware material enjoyed above
average growth, but food and footwear sales dropped.
Retailer John Lewis reported a 4.7 percent drop in sales at
its upmarket department stores in the week ending Sept. 24 on
Tuesday. But other areas of consumer spending have stayed
strong, with travel company Thomas Cook saying bookings
had been unaffected by the weaker pound.
The CBI survey was conducted between Aug. 25 and Sept. 14
and was based on responses from 63 retail chains that account
for about one third of employment in the sector.
(Graphic by Andy Bruce; Editing by Janet Lawrence)