LONDON Aug 28 British retail sales grew this month
at the fastest pace in six months, according to a survey on
Wednesday that showed retailers' optimism about the next three
months showed its biggest improvement in over 12 years.
The Confederation of British Industry's distributive trades
survey's retail sales balance rose to +37 in August, its highest
level since February, from +21 in July and well above
economists' forecasts of +27.
Sales expectations for September rose to +42, a four-month
high.
The CBI's quarterly survey showed retailers' optimism about
the business situation for the next quarter hit its highest
level since May 2002.
"The high streets have been bustling with shoppers this
summer and it is good to see firms so optimistic," said Katja
Hall, the CBI's deputy director-general.
"Retailers looking forward to stronger growth in September
are keeping their shelves well-stocked in anticipation," she
added.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by David Milliken)