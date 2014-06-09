LONDON, June 10 British retail sales growth
slowed last month after a bumper April, pegged back by slumping
food sales, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.
The BRC said the amount of money spent in stores last month
was 2.0 percent higher than a year ago, compared with a 5.7
percent rise in April that was boosted by the timing of the
Easter holidays.
Clothes stores enjoyed the fastest growth since December
2011, the BRC said, but in the food sector the 3-month average
year-on-year change turned negative for the first time since
records started in 2008.
Total spending for the three months to May was 2.3 percent
higher than a year earlier, as the BRC reported strong big
ticket sales on goods like televisions and gaming consoles.
"The recovery is gaining pace in the retail sector, but the
latest figures reveal the scale of the paradox that has
emerged," said David McCorquodale, head of retail at survey
sponsor KPMG.
"While non-food retailers are seeing steady sales growth,
the grocers appear locked in a race to the bottom, imposing
price cut after price cut to maintain their sales volumes."
The BRC said that on a like-for-like basis - a measure that
adjusts for changes in floor space, and is favoured by equity
analysts - retail sales in May were 0.5 percent up on 2013,
compared with 4.2 percent in April.
Britain's Office for National Statistics releases its May
sales numbers on June 19. The ONS data covers more small stores
than the BRC, and focuses more on the volume of goods sold than
the amount of money households spend.
Official retail sales volumes jumped 1.3 percent on the
month to show 6.9 percent growth on the year, its highest annual
growth rate since May 2004, albeit skewed like the BRC data by
the timing of Easter.
