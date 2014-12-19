LONDON Dec 19 The Confederation of British Industry
published its December distributive trades survey on Friday.
Following is a table of results
(percentage balances -- difference between number replying
positively and negatively to questions):
REPORTED ACTIVITY
-----------------------2014--------------------------
Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Apr
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED
+61^ +27 +31 +31 +37 +21 +4 +16 +30
VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE
+40 +30 +33 +30 +21 +14 +17 +20 +27
VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+24 +4 +12 +19 +10 +2 +7 +3 +15
VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+16 -2 -10 +13 -1 -2 +8 -4 +18
VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+30 +46 +30 +18 +23 +32 +16 +18 +17
^ Highest volume of annual sales reported since Jan 1988
EXPECTED ACTIVITY
-----------------------2014--------------------------
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES
+35 +38 +31 +26 +42 +36 +17 +29 +43
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG
+35 +32 +33 +35 +32 +27 +30 +36 +36
EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS
+15 +20 +13 +3 +18 +13 +10 +16 +23
EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR
+9 +5 +4 +10 +8 +2 +10 +11 +15
EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND
+24 +30 +24 +16 +24 +23 +14 +16 +15
The survey was conducted between Nov. 26 and Dec. 11, with
122 companies taking part.