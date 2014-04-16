LONDON, April 16 A strike at Scotland's only oil
refinery contributed to a sharp slowdown in economic growth at
the end of 2013 at a time when the rest of the British economy
was booming, data showed on Wednesday.
While the slowdown highlighted Scotland's reliance on oil
and gas industries to drive growth, new figures also showed
Scotland's unemployment rate fell further below that in the rest
of the United Kingdom.
Economic prosperity is a key battleground ahead of a Sept.
18 referendum on Scottish independence, with Scotland's First
Minister Alex Salmond arguing a "yes" vote would free his nation
from decades of economic mismanagement.
Scotland's economy grew just 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter, its devolved government said, compared with the 0.7
percent average for Britain as a whole over the same period.
Last October's strike at the Grangemouth refinery, which
provides around 70 percent of Scotland's fuel, prompted a near
11 percent fall in Scottish petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals
sector output - enough to shave around 0.2 percentage points off
Scottish economic growth.
A slight decline in construction also dampened growth, which
was driven mainly by the services sector.
"It is concerning to see the impact this one industrial
dispute had on Scotland's economic performance," said Scottish
Secretary Alastair Carmichael, a minister in the British
government that stands against independence.
Scotland's economy over 2013 as a whole was stronger,
growing by 1.6 percent, compared with 1.7 percent for Britain as
a whole.
Separate data on Wednesday showed Scotland's unemployment
rate fell to 6.5 percent in the three months to February from
6.9 percent in the three months to January, data from the Office
for National Statistics showed.
By comparison, Britain's unemployment rate fell to 6.9
percent from 7.2 percent, its lowest level for five years and
better than forecast.
"These GDP figures coupled with our labour market figures
show the underlying strength in the Scottish economic recovery,"
Salmond said.
A poll on Wednesday showed the battle over Scottish
independence is tightening, as independence supporters gained
ground slightly as more Scots get involved in the debate.
Scotland's economy accounts for about 9 percent of the UK
economy which is the third-largest in Europe and sixth globally,
according to World Bank rankings for 2012.
The Scottish government envisages using the money from the
94 percent of British oil and gas production tax revenues it
estimates come from Scottish waters to support its state
spending.
But how to divide oil revenues, along with issues such as
the currency and national debt, remain to be negotiated between
Edinburgh and London should Scotland vote to end its
307-year-old union with England.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Janet Lawrence)