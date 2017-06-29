FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
British consumer sentiment at 10-month low - EU Commission
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 29, 2017 / 9:01 AM / a day ago

British consumer sentiment at 10-month low - EU Commission

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in 10 months in June, according to a European Commission survey released on Thursday, although overall sentiment including businesses recovered from a decline in May.

Consumer sentiment was likely impacted by rising inflation due to the decline of the pound after Britain's' vote a year ago to leave the European Union.

The European Commission, whose survey covers all 28 EU countries, said consumer sentiment fell to -7.4 points from -6.1 in May. Retail sentiment turned negative and to its lowest level since July. Services also registered a drop.

However, overall sentiment rose to 109.3 from 108.2 points because the mood in industry and construction improved. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.