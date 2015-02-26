LONDON Feb 26 The Bank of England's next
monetary policy move is likely to be an increase in interest
rates because the factors that have pushed down inflation
sharply are largely transitory, a policymaker at the bank said
on Thursday.
"It seems to me that the most likely next move in monetary
policy will be a gradual and limited increase in interest
rates," Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said in a speech.
"The underlying picture is one in which domestic demand is
expected to continue growing robustly, facilitating a pick-up in
wage growth, which we are starting to see, and a return of
inflation to target."
The comments echoed the views of other top bank officials
who have spoken recently, including Governor Mark Carney.
British consumer price inflation fell to 0.3 percent in
January, pushing back expectations for when the BoE might start
to raise interest rates and prompting some discussion that a
rate cut might be necessary.
In her speech, which mostly focused on the BoE's
relationship with financial markets, Shafik said the bank could
raise rates more quickly than markets expect if spare capacity
in the economy is run down sooner than anticipated, or cut them
if low inflation threatens to become self-reinforcing.
She also said the bank would one day need to start selling
off government bonds it bought as part of its drive to pump more
stimulus into the British economy after the financial crisis.
"That will not come at least until Bank Rate has reached a
level from which it could be materially cut were more stimulus
required," Shafik said.
"I can assure you that this will be done in an orderly and
clearly communicated fashion to avoid undue disruption in
financial markets, including through close coordination with the
Debt Management Office."
