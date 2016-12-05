LONDON Dec 5 Prices in British shops fell in
November at the same rate as in October, but rising cost
pressures linked to the decision by voters to leave the European
Union are likely to feed into high street prices next year, an
industry survey said on Monday.
Shop prices fell 1.7 percent last month, driven lower by
food prices, the British Retail Consortium said.
The figures showed retailers have not yet passed on to
consumers the higher cost of imported goods that has been caused
by the fall in the pound after June's Brexit vote.
The BRC said that could start to happen gradually in 2017.
"While we may start to see cost pressures beginning to feed
through into prices next year, we don't expect any sudden spikes
or surges, and the timing and extent of increases will differ
from one category and retailer to the next," Helen Dickinson,
chief executive of the BRC, said.
Recent business surveys have pointed to surging price
pressures for firms in the services, manufacturing and
construction sectors.
Dickinson said retailers had controlled the inflationary
pressure so far.
Last month, Britain's biggest retailer Tesco warned
its suppliers against pushing up prices in order to maintain
their profits.
Tesco scored a public relations coup in October when it
briefly halted online sales of goods produced by Unilever after
the Anglo-Dutch group sought to lift prices of popular brands
such as Marmite.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)