LONDON, Sept 28 A worsening skills shortage
could blight hopes that Britain can overcome years of dire
productivity performance, potentially denting its economic
expansion in future, a survey suggested on Monday.
Weak productivity has been a big problem for advanced
nations since the financial crisis and Britain has struggled
more than most, potentially limiting how much workers can expect
to earn in the future.
Skill shortages in Britain worsened for a fourth consecutive
year, and now rank among the most severe in Europe, according to
the annual Global Skills Index from recruitment group Hays
and consultancy Oxford Economics.
This pushed up wage pressures as employers were forced into
a "war for talent" in certain industries like engineering and
technology.
While the unemployment rate has fallen to levels last seen
before the financial crisis and wage growth has started to
recover after years of stagnation, Hays warned the skills gap
will create problems unless the government takes action soon.
"UK growth prospects are better than they have been in a
long time but employers are facing ever-greater challenges
around finding the talent they need," said Alistair Cox, Hays'
chief executive.
"This can only mean that the productivity challenges we face
as a nation will become even more severe."
Cox added that better training, attracting highly-skilled
workers from overseas and better investment in technology are
all part of the solution.
Underlining the challenge facing the government, half of
Britain's companies have had trouble investing in staff and new
technology that are needed to improve the country's weak
productivity performance, according to the Chartered Institute
for Personnel Development on Friday.
Britain's Conservative government in July unveiled a plan to
boost productivity in July, and wants to train up 3 million
apprentices by 2020 to fill the skills gap in areas like
engineering.
But many business figures, including Hays' chief executive
Cox, are critical of the government's immigration policy, which
they say deters highly-skilled workers from outside the European
Union, exacerbating the shortage of skills.
A survey from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation
earlier this month showed that job placements had been held up
by a lack of skilled candidates.
Official figures on productivity for the second quarter are
due next Thursday, after it returned to modest growth in the
first three months of the year. Output per hour is still around
1 percent lower than its level in early 2008, before Britain
tipped into recession.
The Bank of England is keeping a close eye on wage growth as
it mulls the first rate hike in over seven years. The ongoing
productivity puzzle could cast doubt over the central bank's
ability to gauge the speed with which pay will rise.
