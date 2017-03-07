(Repeats to add link to graphic on UK productivity)
* Govt to boost technical education in Wednesday's budget
* UK economic productivity 30 pct below U.S. and Germany
* Lack of technical staff makes it harder to automate, grow
* Brexit adds urgency to tackling skills shortages
* Graphic on UK productivity: tmsnrt.rs/2n1LvMX
By David Milliken
BRIDGNORTH, England, March 7 British
manufacturer Grainger & Worrall makes millions of pounds casting
complex aluminium engine blocks for Formula One and other
high-performance cars. But it has hit a problem when it comes to
a more basic issue: finding skilled workers.
The company recently bought a new robot to trim the rough
edges off 150 kg (330 lb) metal blocks and match the levels of
automation and productivity of factories in Germany and France.
However, this has turned out to be tricky to use in practice.
"We've struggled with it because we don't have the skill
sets and understanding to use robotics in that fashion," said
Matthew Snelson, Grainger's quality director.
He was speaking at the firm's headquarters near Bridgnorth,
a semi-rural part of central England, a few miles from where
advances in iron smelting during the Industrial Revolution
turned Britain into one of the world's mightiest economies in
the 19th century.
Now the country is facing up to new challenges as it
prepares to leave the European Union, a leap into the unknown
that has underscored the urgency of tackling one its
long-standing economic weaknesses.
On Wednesday finance minister Philip Hammond is expected to
detail an extra 500 million pounds ($613 million) a year in
funding for technical education in his annual budget, aimed at
developing the skills of 16 to 19-year-olds. This is in addition
to existing plans to boost apprenticeships.
Skills shortages are a major reason why the productivity of
the average worker during an hour at work trails that of
employees in most other big advanced economies.
Some of the biggest shortages are in vocational skills which
do not require a university education but are learned through
practical training focused on a trade, such as operating complex
machinery, vehicle mechanics or bricklaying.
British productivity in 2015 - defined as national economic
output divided by the total number of hours worked - was 27
percent below that in France, 30 percent beneath U.S. levels and
35 percent lower than Germany.
Most economists view productivity gains as the main driver
of long-term economic growth and improved living standards.
Since the global financial crisis, productivity growth has
been weak across major economies, but particularly so in
Britain, where wages have barely grown in real terms for almost
a decade - something last seen in the 19th century.
Tackling weak productivity and a shortage of home-grown
skills is now a growing priority for Britain's government,
especially as its exit from the European Union is likely to make
it harder for firms to import workers to plug skill gaps.
APPRENTICES
Funding for technical education in Wednesday's budget would
be welcome news for Grainger & Worrall, which has struggled to
find enough skilled staff to keep up with sales that have
tripled to 50 million pounds since 2009.
The company is now looking for funding to set up a larger
centre to train apprentices.
While more Britons go to university than in most of the
European Union, technical education lags behind, and employers
said in 2015 they were unable to fill 20 percent of vacancies
due to skills shortages, up from 15 percent in 2011.
Just one in 10 British workers aged 25-40 has a technical
education as their main qualification, placing it 16th out of 20
countries studied by the Paris-based OECD think tank.
Business organisations have welcomed Hammond's promise of
extra funding for technical education, but their response to
other government attempts to boost skills has been cool.
From April, all companies which spend more than 3 million
pounds a year on wages will have to contribute to an
apprenticeship levy, which will then fund those employers that
provide apprenticeships that meet government standards.
The EEF manufacturers' trade association said its members
viewed this as a blunt tool more like a tax, which did not
reward training that took place outside formal apprenticeships.
The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned
about the risk of employers, especially in the public sector,
rebadging existing training as apprenticeships in a rush to meet
targets at the expense of quality instruction.
A similar levy on construction companies previously failed
to end skills shortages, the EEF says.
HIGH EMPLOYMENT, LOW PRODUCTIVITY
While skills shortages are a crucial element, they are not
the only factor behind Britain's weak productivity, said London
School of Economics researcher Anna Valero.
Low business investment, a lack of focus on exports, limited
public spending on infrastructure, and greater difficulty
commercialising scientific research than in the United States,
have all played a part, she added.
Another difference is that Britain's easy-hire, easy-fire
jobs market and low labour costs for many roles have made it
viable to rely on low-skilled workers - boosting employment
levels compared with other countries but discouraging investment
in less labour-intensive working methods.
This may be starting to change, with Britain's minimum wage
now rising more steeply, in addition to new pension charges and
the incoming apprenticeship levy for many employers.
"People will then have to scrutinise the value of that
labour a little bit differently. Automation should become part
of that," said Edward Grainger, whose grandfather co-founded
Grainger & Worrall in 1946.
Technical skills aside, there also remains a problem with
basic educational standards for school-leavers.
Last year the EEF tried to recruit 350 apprentices for its
own training programme, but out of more than 8,000 applications,
just 330 met the grade, said Verity O'Keefe, a skills adviser at
the trade association.
British school results are average to below-average in
maths, reading and science, according to the OECD, and the LSE
said they had improved little in recent years.
Around 40 percent of pupils fail to get grades at age 16
that would allow them to start an engineering apprenticeship or
study academic subjects in preparation for university.
Nonetheless, Grainger's Snelson said it was important not to
write off people who did not excel at school.
"Some of our best employees really didn't do that well at
school, but they have come on and because of the practical
nature of what we do, they're fantastic," he said.
($1 = 0.8152 pounds)
(Editing by William Schomberg and Pravin Char)