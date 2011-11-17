* Some 70 pct of SMEs do not need new credit facilities-BDRC
* SMEs' demand for credit falling and due to fall
further-BDRC
* SMEs cite economy fears as main reason for not wanting new
credit-BDRC
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 17 Demand for credit from
small British firms -- which have been targeted by the
government as having the potential to boost the faltering UK
economy -- has fallen and will fall further due to fears over
the tough market environment, according to a survey.
BDRC Continental's survey on Britain's
small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) showed that 74 percent
of those firms did not apply for and did not need new credit,
while the number of those that did had fallen to 15 percent in
the third quarter from 19 percent in the first and second
quarters.
BDRC director Shiona Davies said this drop in demand for
credit from SMEs reflected fears over the economic slowdown,
mainly caused by Europe's sovereign debt crisis, rather than
problems with getting credit from the banks themselves.
"Demand has fallen and is falling further. The main barrier
to future borrowing is the economic climate," said Davies.
BDRC said 432,000 SMEs surveyed blamed the macroeconomic
environment for not wanting to take on new credit facilities,
while 100,000 cited discouragement from bankers as a reason to
shy away from borrowing new money.
Britain's Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition government
has highlighted the small business sector as a key area in its
fight to get growth into the struggling UK economy.
Under a government deal known as "Project Merlin" struck
with the likes of Barclays, HSBC and
part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds, top banks have pledged to lend more to
businesses.
Banks have countered criticism that they are not lending
enough to business by saying demand is not there.
The banks are on track to lend 76 billion pounds ($120
million) to SMEs for the whole of 2011, according to official
figures.
The British Treasury has noted that the 56 billion pounds in
credit made available to SMEs in the first three quarters of the
year is below target and has urged the banks to do more.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)