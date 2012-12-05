LONDON Dec 5 Britain expects to raise some 3.5
billion pounds ($5.6 bln) from a fourth-generation mobile
spectrum auction scheduled for early next year, the Treasury
said on Wednesday.
The figure was outlined in finance minister George Osborne's
half-yearly budget statement.
"We assume that the government will raise an extra 3.5
billion pounds from the 4G spectrum auction," the Office for
Budget Responsibility, Britain's independent budget watchdog,
said in its economic and fiscal outlook.
Britain's media regulator set out the long-awaited plans for
the auction in November. Prospective bidders are be able to
submit their applications with an initial deposit from December
11, with bidding beginning in January and licences granted in
February and March.
Regulator Ofcom has said the reserve prices for the spectrum
would be a combined total of 1.3 billion pounds.
Mobile operators Vodafone and Telefonica's
O2 are keen for the auction to begin after market leader EE,
owned by France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom
, rolled out its new 4G service to great fanfare in
October.