(Repeats story from Sunday with no changes to text)
By William Schomberg
LONDON Nov 22 After laying off nearly half its
staff over the last five years, scaling back street cleaning and
relying on volunteers to work at some of its libraries, the
London borough of Lewisham is getting ready for what could be
much more painful spending cuts.
Officials in Lewisham's town hall, like those across the
country, know they will have to shoulder much of finance
minister George Osborne's renewed push to fix Britain's budget.
Osborne is due to announce on Wednesday the details of a new
spending squeeze which, according to International Monetary Fund
data, ranks as the most aggressive austerity plan among the
world's rich economies between now and 2020.
It is also a gamble by Osborne, a leading contender to be
the next prime minister, that voters can stomach more cuts.
He rejects accusations that his insistence on a budget
surplus by the end of the decade is a choice, saying Britain
needs fiscal strength to fight off future shocks to the economy.
As in the first five years of his austerity push -- which
Osborne originally hoped would wipe out the budget deficit -- he
plans to spare Britain's health service, schools and foreign aid
budget from his new cuts and will increase defence spending.
That means that cuts for unprotected areas of government,
such as local councils, will be all the deeper.
Kevin Bonavia, a councillor who oversees Lewisham's budget,
said the borough had just agreed to merge computing teams with
another one on the other side of London as it seeks to make more
savings in its back-office operations and protect services.
But voters are likely to notice the cuts more in the years
ahead than they have done so far. Rubbish bins may no longer be
emptied weekly. Delivery of cooked meals could be replaced with
help for people in need to do their own online shopping.
Lewisham will also have to find savings in the way it
provides social care for the elderly and children, which
accounts for the lion's share of its spending.
"We are always trying to rationalise. But we have to do it
at pace now, and when you do it at pace, you can make mistakes,"
Bonavia, a member of the opposition Labour Party, said.
It's not just Labour politicians who are worried about the
latest spending squeeze.
The Conservative leader of a council in Oxfordshire recently
wrote a blunt letter to Prime Minister David Cameron to spell
out the challenge of funding care for the elderly and children
after Cameron had complained about cuts to front-line services
in the area, where he has a family home.
POLICE CUTS TOO
Britain's police departments and the justice system, which
runs courts, are also likely to bear the brunt of further cuts.
Ben Priestley, an official with public sector workers' union
Unison, said the number of police community support officers
(PCSOs) -- who typically work most closely with local people but
cannot make arrests -- had been cut by 27 percent since 2010
and some regional forces might have to lay them all off.
"The penny will gradually drop for the public," Priestly
said. "We might only see police officers when they speed by at
60 miles per hour with their blue lights flashing."
Osborne acknowledges that his spending cuts will be painful.
But he also says that Britain is learning to do more with less.
He points to statistics which show crime has fallen by more
than a quarter since 2010, despite a 23 percent cut in the
interior ministry's budget since then, and surveys which show
stable or rising satisfaction with local services.
As well as the departmental spending cuts that he is due to
announce on Wednesday, Osborne has to tweak his plan for big
savings in Britain's welfare budget after an original proposal
to scale back tax credits for lower-earning households was
rejected in a rare rebellion by the upper house of parliament.
WILL VOTERS REBEL?
Some economists say the scale of the austerity plan is too
ambitious to achieve in its entirety.
"We are pretty confident that the government manages to get
the deficit down but it will be at a somewhat slower pace than
the government plans," said Kathrin Muehlbronner, senior
vice-president of sovereign risk at ratings agency Moody's.
A bigger risk for Osborne is that voters start to feel the
spending cuts more acutely and reject his case for them.
Katharine Peacock, managing director of polling firm ComRes,
said Cameron and Osborne won the 2010 election because voters
trusted them to fix an economic crisis with austerity.
"It's more complex now," Peacock said. "Do the public
understand when George Osborne is saying on one hand, there are
green shoots in the economy and things are improving - but we
still have to cut? It's more challenging to argue that now."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)