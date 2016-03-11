LONDON, March 11 Britain's economic growth rate
would be higher if its official statistics properly reflected
the explosive growth in online activity, former Bank of England
Deputy Governor Charlie Bean, who is leading a review into
British statistics, said.
If the digital economy was fully captured in economic
statistics it could add between one third and two thirds of a
percent to the growth rate of the British economy, a report
drawn up by Bean and published on Friday said.
Bean was asked by finance minister George Osborne last year
to look into how Britain's economic statistics could be improved
after they came in for criticism, including from Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney.
The review recommended that the Office for National
Statistics create a new research centre to find better ways to
measure digital activity.
Bean said the ONS should set up a second centre to look at
ways that it could use a vast range of public data which its
statisticians struggle to access. Britain has lagged other rich
economies in the use of such data and has relied heavily instead
on surveys to measure its economy.
