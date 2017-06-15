* Stats agency to stop giving officials early access to data
* Move follows worries about erosion of trust, potential
leaks
(Adds comment from ONS, Royal Statistical Society)
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, June 15 Britain's statistics chief said
on Thursday he would stop giving government officials early
access to sensitive economic figures ahead of publication, a
move that follows concern about possible abuse of
market-sensitive data.
The change will be effective from July 1, said John
Pullinger, Britain's national statistician.
Statistics experts have long argued that "pre-release
access" should end because it could give government officials an
advantage over opposition lawmakers, eroding public trust in
data. They have also pointed to the risk of leaks.
In March, Reuters published a report showing movements in
the value of British sterling against the U.S. dollar often
followed an unusual pattern before monthly releases of official
retail sales data.
The Wall Street Journal published an analysis which showed
similar movements in British government bond futures ahead of
data releases.
Pullinger said he had become increasingly concerned about
growing access to economic statistics by government officials
and that he tightened Office for National Statistics' procedures
in March as a result.
"It is already clear to me that the changes are not
successfully dealing with the risks the review sought to
mitigate," Pullinger said in a letter to the UK Statistics
Authority watchdog, published on Thursday.
"I have therefore decided that pre-release access to ONS
statistics will stop with effect from 1 July 2017."
An ONS spokesman said there was no evidence that official
data was being leaked. "It is important, however, that public
trust in the statistical system is maintained and that ministers
and officials are above suspicion," he added.
The Royal Statistics Society, which had campaigned to end
pre-release access for government officials, welcomed the move.
"It will reduce the opportunities for figures to be 'spun'
and increase public confidence in official statistics," said RSS
executive director Hetan Shah. "It will also lower the risk of
market-sensitive information being leaked or abused."
Earlier on Thursday, sterling weakened against the dollar
before the release of worse-than-expected retail sales numbers -
a move that fitted with the trend observed in the Reuters
analysis published in March.
In March the chair of parliament's Treasury Committee urged
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority, which tackles financial
market abuse, to investigate the media reports about unusual
movements in financial markets ahead of official data releases.
Foreign exchange traders regularly post messages on Twitter
saying they believe data is leaked ahead of publication, based
on movements in the pound.
(Editing by William Schomberg/Jeremy Gaunt)