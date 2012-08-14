LONDON Aug 14 Britain's coalition is preparing
to unveil a new stimulus package next month in a drive to
encourage house building in its ailing construction sector, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The draft proposal will be announced by either Prime
Minister David Cameron or his deputy, Nick Clegg.
The plan features a complex scheme under which the
government would relax rules requiring private house builders to
incorporate social housing in big projects.
Under the plan, housing associations and private house
builders would have to "sit around the table" and agree to work
together on large sites.
The government may also underwrite bonds issued by housing
associations, which could reduce their borrowing costs and allow
them to step into the gap left by private house builders, the FT
said.
The proposal was drawn up by Oliver Letwin, the prime
minister's head of policy, along with Grant Shapps, housing
minister, and Danny Alexander, chief secretary to the Treasury.