* RICS house price balance highest since Jan 2010
* Deloitte survey shows firms more confident about expanding
* British Retail Consortium reports steady sales growth
By Christina Fincher and Mark Anderson
LONDON, July 9 Optimism about Britain's recovery
outlook grew on Tuesday as a trio of surveys flagged rising
house prices, improved business confidence and steady growth in
retail sales.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' house price
balance jumped to +21 in June from +5 in May - the best reading
since January 2010 and the biggest improvement in a single month
since 2009.
A survey from Deloitte showed Britain's top firms are more
willing to expand than at any point over the past two years,
while the British Retail Consortium reported healthy growth in
sales last month.
The Bank of England indicated last week it wanted monetary
conditions to remain stimulative, mindful that higher bond
yields could still snuff out Britain's burgeoning recovery. But
it does appear Mark Carney has taken the helm of the central
bank just as the economy is picking up.
"It is particularly encouraging to see the move towards
growth among UK-facing companies," said Deloitte's chief
economist Ian Stewart. "These companies have been consistently
more defensive than their international-facing peers in the last
two years."
The Deloitte survey showed that expectations for hiring and
investment were at a two-year high, with a quarter of the chief
financial officers polled saying they had shifted their focus
from cutting costs to expansion.
Willingness to accept risks on investments was registered at
its highest level since the poll began in 2007.
HOUSING MARKET HEATS UP
The RICS survey showed a net balance of 45 percent of
surveyors expect home sales to rise over the coming three
months, up from 36 percent in May and the highest reading since
the survey began more than a decade ago.
In another sign that market confidence is returning, new
buyer enquiries rose for a sixth consecutive month and at a pace
not seen since August 2009.
The survey chimes with data from mortgage lenders Halifax
and Nationwide in suggesting the government's Funding for
Lending and Help to Buy schemes are breathing new life into the
market.
The Funding for Lending scheme, run jointly with the Bank of
England, provides banks and building societies with cheap
finance if they lend to households and businesses, while the
Help to Buy scheme offers government guarantees to help riskier
borrowers onto the housing ladder.
"After what has seemed like a very long wait we are finally
starting to see what looks like the beginning of a recovery in
the housing market," said Peter Bolton King, RICS global
residential director.
A separate survey showed British retail sales grew in June,
boosted by purchases of clothes and shoes as warmer weather
tempted shoppers onto the high street.
In Britain, two-thirds of households own their homes and
rising house prices have typically gone hand-in-hand with rising
consumer spending.