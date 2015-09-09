LONDON, Sept 10 A planned increase in
Britain's minimum wage represents a gamble on the part of the
government and could curb job growth, a top representative of
the country's employers said.
John Cridland, director-general of the Confederation of
British Industry, said rising business investment was a
promising sign for productivity growth, which in turn was
pushing up wages.
"But wages can only grow as businesses grow. A 7.20-pound
National Living Wage in 2016 and a 9-pound National Living Wage
by 2020 are laudable objectives, but they are a gamble," he said
in excerpts of a speech due to be delivered on Thursday.
"And we should be careful what we wish for. Our jobs-rich
recovery is a success which depends on entry-level jobs and
progression routes on our high streets and in our leisure
sector."
Under a plan announced in July by finance minister George
Osborne, Britain's hourly minimum wage will rise by nearly 11
percent in next April for those aged over 25.
Earlier this week, hotel and coffee shop owner Whitbread
, one of Britain's biggest employers, said it would
probably take on fewer staff because of the higher minimum wage,
a view shared by many other, smaller companies.
Britain's independent Office for Budget Responsibility has
estimated the new minimum wage will result in 60,000 fewer jobs
and projected the cost to business would amount to 1 percent of
corporate profits.
Cridland also said British exporters needed to improve their
performance in selling to large and small emerging markets and
to their more traditional partners in Europe.
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King)