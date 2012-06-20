June 20 Here is a look at WikiLeaks and its
founder Julian Assange in the last two years:
2010:
April 5 - WikiLeaks releases a video showing a 2007 U.S.
helicopter attack that killed a dozen people in Baghdad. U.S.
Defense Secretary Robert Gates later criticises WikiLeaks,
saying it failed to provide any context explaining the attack.
June 7 - The U.S. military says that Army Specialist Bradley
Manning, who was deployed to Baghdad, has been arrested in
connection with the release of the classified video. The U.S.
intelligence analyst faces a court-martial in September 2012
after being accused of leaking thousands of government files to
the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, aiding the enemy identified
as al Qaeda.
July 25 - More than 91,000 documents, most of them secret
U.S. military reports about the war in Afghanistan, are released
by WikiLeaks.org.
Oct. 22 - WikiLeaks releases about 400,000 classified U.S.
military files chronicling the Iraq war from 2004 to 2009, the
largest leak of its kind in U.S. military history.
Nov. 18 - A Swedish court orders Assange's detention as a
result of an investigation begun in September by a Swedish
prosecutor into allegations of rape, sexual molestation and
unlawful coercion.
Nov. 28 - WikiLeaks releases thousands of U.S. diplomatic
cables that include candid views of foreign leaders and blunt
assessments of security threats.
Dec. 7 - Assange is arrested by British police on a European
warrant issued by Sweden and held in jail after a judge refuses
to grant bail.
Dec. 14 - A British judge sets bail at 200,000 pounds
($317,000) for the release of Assange. Prosecutors, representing
Sweden, appeal against the bail decision. Two days later the
decision to grant bail is upheld by London's High Court.
2011:
Aug. 25 - WikiLeaks releases thousands of previously
unpublished U.S. diplomatic cables from its cache of more than
250,000 State Department reports.
Oct. 24 - Assange says WikiLeaks will have to stop
publishing secret cables and devote itself to fund-raising.
Nov. 2 - Britain's High Court rules Assange should be
extradited to Sweden. A month later Assange is given permission
to appeal the decision on the grounds that the European arrest
warrant was invalid because it was issued by a prosecutor and
not a judge or a court as required in Britain.
2012:
May 30 - Court backs Assange's extradition to Sweden over
alleged sex crimes. Assange appeals on June 12
and the appeal is rejected two days later. Assange could be
extradited within two weeks to face questioning on the sex crime
allegations.
June 19 - Assange takes refuge in Ecuador's embassy in
London and asks for political asylum to avoid extradition to
Sweden. Police say the next day he faces arrest for breaking the
conditions of his bail.
