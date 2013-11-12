* EDF raises prices by 3.9 pct from Jan. 3
* Rise is lower than 9.1 pct average rise from four rivals
* Government says change needed, companies must be
transparent
* EDF says rising wholesale energy costs negligible
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Nov 12 EDF Energy said it would
raise gas and electricity prices for British households by 3.9
percent, less than half the size of increases announced by four
of its competitors amid political pressure on suppliers to keep
bills down.
The issue of rising energy bills has dominated the political
agenda since September when opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband
promised to freeze energy bills for 20 months if he wins power
in a 2015 election.
Four of Britain's "big six" energy suppliers including
Centrica and SSE have over the last month raised
their charges by an average of 9.1 percent, more than four times
the UK's current 2.2 percent rate of inflation.
EDF attributed its lower price hike to the holding back of
rising costs from a government social and environmental policy,
ECO, pre-empting a government promise over reductions.
"The company has taken action ahead of the outcome of the
government's review of the costs of ECO and other schemes," EDF,
which in October signed a 16 billion pound ($25.90 billion)
deal with the government to build the country's first new
nuclear power station for over 20 years, said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The company's price rise is due to come in from Jan. 3.
British Prime Minister David Cameron sought to regain the
initiative in the political battle over soaring bills last month
by promising to cut some of the green taxes that the companies
have said have inflated prices.
"If the government makes bigger changes to the costs of its
social and environmental schemes than EDF Energy has
anticipated, the company pledges to pass these savings onto
customers," the company added, cautioning that if the changes
are less than expected it may review its prices again.
Comparison website uSwitch said EDF's move to factor in the
government's promise to reduce the "hidden" green levies from
bills would encourage it to "put its money where its mouth is
and make good its pledges on affordability".
Energy prices in Britain have already risen by 24 percent
over the last four years, according to regulator Ofgem, ramping
up pressure on household finances at a time of wage stagnation.
CHANGE NEEDED
UK energy minister Ed Davey will warn utilities in a speech
at an industry conference on Tuesday that change is needed.
"Customers are not just cash cows to be squeezed in the
pursuit of a higher return for shareholders," he will say,
adding that for consumers, utilities' greed is comparable to
that which "consumed the banks".
The government has already promised to review competition in
the market which is 99 percent controlled by the big six.
Britain's energy regulator Ofgem, due to report initial
findings on competition by the end of March, said other
suppliers should now compete with EDF's lower price hike.
"...if EDF can do it (absorb some of the price rise) why
can't the others; they probably can, and in a competitive
environment you would hope that companies would do their best to
try to win the business of consumers," Ofgem's interim chief
executive Andrew Wright said at the Energy UK conference.
Davey will also call on the utilities to show consumers they
are keeping costs as low as possible, pledging support for the
regulator to help it force the companies to be more transparent.
The four UK suppliers which raised their prices, Centrica's
British Gas unit, SSE, RWE's npower and Iberdrola's
Scottish Power, blamed the move on the rise in the
price of energy bought on wholesale markets, the cost of
fulfilling government social and environmental schemes and of
using and maintaining the network which delivers power to homes.
EDF said the rise in its wholesale energy costs would add
just 0.1 percent to customer bills. In contrast, Centrica said
its wholesale costs would add 3 percent to customer bills while
SSE said they would add 4 percent.
"The big difference is that EDF aren't blaming energy
prices. The others haven't been buying energy on the wholesale
markets as effectively and efficiency as EDF," said Matt
Osborne, an analyst at energy consultancy Inenco.
E.ON UK, the only one of Britain's big six
suppliers yet to increase prices for this winter, on Tuesday
declined to comment on whether it was rising prices.