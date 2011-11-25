LONDON, Nov 25 EDF Energy operates eight nuclear power plants in
Britain with a combined capacity of almost 9,000 megawatts (MW).
Two older and smaller reactors - Wylfa and Oldbury - are run by Magnox.
Nuclear power plants regularly stop production for maintenance work or to refuel. They cut
capacity gradually, and it can take a few hours until output reaches zero.
PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE
---------------------
PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON
Dungeness B22 550 Aug. 5 Dec. 9*^ Refuelling
Wylfa 1 310 Aug. 17 Mid-Dec. Statutory outage
Wylfa 2 310 Aug. 17 Mid-Dec. Statutory outage
Heysham 2-7 660 Sept. 9 Nov. 27*^ Statutory outage
Hinkley Point B-8 480 Oct. 14 w/c Dec. 19*^ Statutory outage
Hinkley Point B-7 480 Oct. 27 Nov. 27*^ Unplanned
Dungeness B21 550 Nov. 4 w/c March 19^ Repair work
Sizewell B2 630 Nov. 16 Nov. 27*^ Steam leak from pipe
TOTAL OFFLINE 3,970 MW
PLANTS TO GO OUT OF SERVICE
---------------------------
PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) OUTAGE START EXPECTED RESTART REASON
Wylfa 3 310 Nov. 29* Nov. 30* Unknown
Hartlepool 1 620 Dec. 3* Unknown Unknown
Dungeness B22 550 Feb. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage
Heysham 1-2 450 March 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage
Torness 2 640 May 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage
Hunterston B-7 500 Aug. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage
Hinkley Point B-7 480 Oct. 2012^ Unknown Statutory outage
Hartlepool 2 620 Jan. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage
Sizewell B1 600 Feb. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage
Sizewell B2 600 Feb. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage
Heysham 2-8 660 April 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage
Dungeness B21 550 June 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage
Heysham 1-1 610 Aug. 2013^ Unknown Statutory outage
Torness 1 640 Feb. 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage
Hartlepool 1 620 June 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage
Hunterston B-8 460 Aug. 2014^ Unknown Statutory outage
PLANTS TO CUT OUTPUT
PLANT NAME CAPACITY (MW) START END AVAILABLE CAPACITY
Torness 2 640 Nov. 30 Dec. 1 220-330
Sources: National Grid, Reuters news
* Denotes National Grid's plant availability forecast which applies to a 24-hour period
running from 0500 GMT on the date given until 0459 GMT the next day. The company revises the
data for 14 days ahead on a daily basis and forecasts can vary from day to day.
^ Denotes EDF Energy's own forecast data, which is updated daily
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)