EDINBURGH, Sept 22 The University of Oxford has
become the first British university to top the Times Higher
Education's global league table, knocking the California
Institute of Technology into second place.
Oxford topped the list because it improved across the four
main indicators that influence the rankings - teaching,
research, citations and international outlook, Times Higher
Education said.
But Britain's vote to leave the European Union could
threaten the oldest university in the English-speaking world,
locking academics out of research projects, said Phil Baty, the
editor of the rankings.
"As well as some top academics reporting they have been
frozen out of collaborative research projects with EU
colleagues, many are admitting that they might look to relocate
to a university outside the country," Baty told the BBC.
While Oxford, the University of Cambridge and London's
Imperial College make the top 10 along with ETH Zurich, the list
is dominated by U.S. universities.
Stanford University is ranked third, the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology fifth, Harvard sixth, Princeton seventh
and the University of California, Berkeley and University of
Chicago at tenth equal.
Cambridge was ranked fourth, Imperial eighth and ETH Zurich
ninth.
More broadly, the rankings showed institutions in Asia had
made progress with two new Asian universities now in the 100 and
another four joining the top 200.
