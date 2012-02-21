* CEO declines comment on Deutsche exit talk
* 2011 results show improving momentum
* Bankers, analyst say IPO an option
By Kate Holton and Victoria Howley
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain's biggest mobile
operator Everything Everywhere on Tuesday refused to rule out
the possibility that joint owner Deutsche Telekom AG
could exit the business, as bankers suggested the German group
could float part or all of its holding.
Chief Executive Olaf Swantee said talk that Deutsche could
sell out of the 50:50 partnership with France Telecom
was rumour and speculation, and that any inquiries should be
directed to the German company itself.
Swantee's comments on the growing speculation came as
Everything Everwhere posted 2011 results that showed signs of
good momentum less than two years after the formation of the
firm.
Deutsche Telekom has always been seen as the most likely
partner to exit the joint venture after the French firm took
over the main management roles in a reshuffle last year, and as
it struggled in other markets such as the United States.
One analyst who asked not to be named said Deutsche had
recently considered an IPO for either part or all of its stake
in the joint venture but had pulled the move due to market
conditions and other factors. The analyst said the business is
still expected to come back to market sometime this year
however.
"I can't really comment on that," Swantee said, of the firm
that runs the Orange and T-Mobile brands In Britain.
A banker that advises European telecom companies said that
if Deutsche wanted to exit Britain, an IPO was the most likely
route.
"I don't see that until the second half of this year or next
year at the earliest, but DT is looking at all its assets with a
view to what to exit," the banker said.
The banker thought it unlikely that France Telecom would buy
out Deutsche's stake.
Another banker in the sector felt that an imminent exit was
too early, but he noted that joint ventures rarely last forever.
A third said France Telecom was not a buyer because it had
its own capital constraints and could have to do something with
its own dividend soon.
Deutsche has been jolted into considering its options after
failing in the United States to sell itself to AT&T.
With regulators unlikely to allow further consolidation
amongst the major players in the British market, trade interest
could be reduced.
SMARTPHONE UPGRADES
Everything Everwhere saw solid revenue growth last year as
it lured yet more customers from cheaper pay-as-you-go offerings
onto more valuable long-term contracts through the sale of
smartphones and data packages with internet access.
It also showed further progress in removing costs from the
business to boost core earnings margins, and said it was on
track for its synergy targets.
In total, service revenue growth for the provision of
ongoing services was up 2.1 percent when excluding the impact of
regulatory changes. Including the impact of regulation, it was
down 2.1 percent.
Analysts at Espirito Santo noted that this was a small
improvement but said it was slightly Vodafone, the only
other major telecom firm to have reported results.
The unlisted joint venture said much of the growth came from
the move to more expensive smartphones with data packages which
enable customers to access the internet while on the go.
Underlying service revenue growth was driven by a 7.5
percent year-on-year increase in the contract customer base, and
it had its strongest quarter of new contract customers ever in
the fourth quarter, with a record 313,000 net additions.
"In Everything Everywhere there is real momentum," Swantee
said. "As a result of network sharing and customer experience
improvements, we are seeing good commercial momentum and are
capitalising on the smartphone and data opportunity to drive
underlying growth."