LONDON, July 3 British mobile phone operator EE
said on Wednesday it would start doubling the speed of its 4G
network in 12 cities in a bid to snap up more customers before
its rivals launch competing offers later this year.
EE, owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom
, said it would lift the current average speeds
available to customers to between 24 to 30 Mbps from Thursday,
putting Britain on a par with South Korea in terms of mobile
network offerings.
The group will also run a promotion until the end of
September, offering customers who sign up to a two-year contract
both double speed 4G and increased data allowances as it ramps
up its competitive advantage over its rivals.
The joint venture gained a head start in the 4G race when it
re-used existing airwaves to launch services. Its competitors,
including Telefonica's O2 and Vodafone, will
launch their own offerings later this year.
The group, which has signed up more than half a million
customers to its 4G network, also said it would start offering
its new shared 4GEE plans later this month, allowing customers
to connect up to five separate devices to one 4GEE plan.
The offer of shared plans for customers who own numerous
connected devices such as laptops and tablets has proved hugely
popular in the United States, where it has increased customer
loyalty.
"As the market leader in the UK, we will continue to
monetise network differentiation," Chief Executive Olaf Swantee
told reporters on Wednesday.
"When we exceed our 1 million 4G customers by the end of
this year we will have proven that we can get an adoption that
is faster than other markets while maintaining a premium," he
said, in reference to the amount customers have been willing to
pay for the faster connection.