LONDON, June 2 The owners of Britain's 53-year old Eggborough coal power station have submitted an application to build a 2,500 megawatt gas-fired power plant on the site, the company said on Friday.

Eggborough Power, owned by Czech energy company EPH, will keep open its 2 gigawatt (GW) coal-fired plant in Yorkshire until at least March 2018 after winning a government contract to provide back-up power.

The application to build a gas power plant to replace the coal-fired plant faces a 28-day vetting process with the UK's Planning Inspectorate before it can proceed to the next stage.

Eggborough Managing Director Adam Booth previously told Reuters it expects planning permission to be granted in 2018. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Alexander Smith)