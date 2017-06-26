'Melodrama' scores Lorde her first chart-topping Billboard album
LOS ANGELES New Zealand pop singer Lorde landed her first U.S. chart-topping album on Monday as her latest record debuted at the top of the weekly Billboard 200 chart.
A New Zealand duo have cracked the record for the longest throw and catch of an egg.
Nick Hornstein and Robbie Hollander's 81 metre effort was the highlight of the annual World Egg-Throwing Championships, held in the English village of Swaton.
Sunday's event also saw a victory for Canada, with Julie Moen winning the Egg Russian Roulette challenge.
The messy challenge sees two players, sitting opposite each other, taking it in turn to pick from six eggs, five boiled and one raw, and smashing them on their heads. Whoever avoids the raw egg is declared winner.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in London; Editing by Alison Williams)
Walt Disney's "presentation map," which the late animation entrepreneur drew in the 1950s to attract investors to the idea for his legendary theme park "Disneyland," sold for $708,000 at an auction of Disney memorabilia on Sunday.