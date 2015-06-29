June 29 "Caution!!!!!! Flying Eggs!" warns a
sign on a field in the English village of Swaton, host last
Sunday to the annual World Egg Throwing Championships.
Drawing hundreds of competitors and cheering spectators,
it's a messy game claiming a 700-year history and egg-streme
puns.
Teams of two align on the grass to try to throw and catch
eggs without breaking the shell. Starting at 10 metres (11
yards) apart, the "tosser" throws an egg to a teamate, the
"catcher". After each successful catch they spread further
apart.
The winning team is the one that completes a catch with no
breakage over the furthest distance. This year it's Richard
Gutsell and Michael Speakman.
"It was tough ... We had a downward wind so it helped an
awful lot, but it's mainly down to him because if you can't
throw it that far you can't catch it," Speakman said of thrower
Gutsell.
The World Egg Throwing Federation, set up in 2004, believes
the game originated around 1322 when an abbot in the
Lincolnshire village, the only person who had chickens,
encouraged church attendance by giving locals alms of one egg.
When the river flooded and prevented parishioners from
attending church, monks are said to have thrown the eggs over to
them, according to the Federation.
There are several disciplines at the contest -- Egg
Throwing, Russian Egg Roulette, Egg Static Relay, Egg Trebuchet
and Egg Target Throwing.
For the Russian Egg Roulette, two players sit facing each
other, taking it in turn to pick from six eggs, five boiled and
one raw, and smash them on their foreheads. Whoever avoids the
raw egg is declared winner.
"At first people don't really know what to make of it ...
but as they take part, listen in (and) see people's reactions
they really buy in," event compere John Deptford said.
