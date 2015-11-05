China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
LONDON Nov 5 Britain will take a more robust approach towards tackling all kinds of extremism, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday, referring to Britian's review of the Muslim Brotherhood.
"In terms of our review of the Muslim Brotherhood, which we discussed today, that will be published later this year and I think you will see, as you are already seeing in Britain, a much more robust approach against extremism, against extremism of all kinds, and against those extremists who stop just short of endorsing violence," Cameron said at a news conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.