LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.

May is currently reshuffling her cabinet after losing her parliamentary majority in Thursday's national election.

She has also reappointed Gavin Williamson as her chief whip in the lower house of parliament, Downing Street said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Greg Mahlich)