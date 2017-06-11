Toshiba to seek extension on financial filing Friday - Yomiuri
TOKYO, June 23 Toshiba Corp plans to ask regulators for an extension for filing its annual financial statement on Friday, the Yomiuri daily reported.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
May is currently reshuffling her cabinet after losing her parliamentary majority in Thursday's national election.
She has also reappointed Gavin Williamson as her chief whip in the lower house of parliament, Downing Street said. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON, June 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air launched in Europe on Friday as it bids to tap into the frequent flyer market, challenging the continent's traditional airlines with a model of unlimited flights for a monthly fee.