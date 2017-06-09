LONDON, June 9 British luxury carmaker Aston
Martin called on politicians to quickly provide rapid
reassurances to business so they can continue to invest after a
snap election gave no political party an overall majority in
parliament.
"We cannot stress strongly enough the need for rapid and
decisive policy direction to ensure that business can continue
to invest for the long term growth and ensure the global
competitiveness of the British economy," Chief Executive Andy
Palmer said in a statement on Friday.
"Clarity over our relationship with Europe must be
established quickly together with the wider reassurance to our
key trading partners that Britain remains a dynamic and thriving
business environment," he said.
