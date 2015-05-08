* Fears over bank break-ups, levy rise dispelled
* Bankers had feared uncertainty if no clear result
* 9.1 bln stg added to value of 5 biggest UK banks
(Adds updated shares, value of gains, bank reaction)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, May 8 Shares in British banks jumped on
Friday as the Conservative party looked set to form the next
government, removing fears of a break-up of the biggest among
them and further hikes in a tax on their assets.
The market value of the five biggest British banks had
increased by 9.1 billion pounds by 1110 GMT, fuelled by relief
at a clear election outcome in favour of a party many senior
bankers see as more business-friendly.
Shares in Lloyds were up 6.7 percent, the highest
level since 2008 when the government began a bail-out that put
41 percent of the bank in state hands.
The increase gives the state a 2.3 billion profit on its 20
percent remaining stake based on current share prices and will
encourage the Conservatives to go ahead with their pledge to
sell 9 billion pounds worth in shares over the next year,
including a discounted offer to private retail investors.
RBS, now 80 percent government-owned, was up 6.4
percent, although taxpayers are still sitting on a 13.4 billion
pound loss on the RBS investment.
Other banks' shares rose too, with Barclays up 4.9
percent and HSBC and Standard Chartered rising
by 1.3 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.
The opposition Labour party had said it would increase the
bank levy, based on banks' assets, by 800 million pounds to pay
for spending on childcare and job guarantees if it won the
election.
REFERENDUM CONCERN
London's financial services industry remains concerned about
the Conservative's commitment to a referendum on Britain's
membership of the European Union in 2017.
"In time, the focus of investors will shift to the
uncertainty that will come ahead of the proposed referendum on
the UK's membership of the European Union in 2017, which could
prompt some domestic and overseas investment to be delayed,"
said Azad Zangana, senior European economist at Schroders.
The British Bankers Association urged the new government to
ensure that UK banks remain competitive with overseas rivals, a
coded plea for what many bankers regard as excessive regulation
of the industry since the crisis to be toned down.
"We need to focus now on implementing the reforms that have
already been legislated for, and ensure that banking - our
biggest export industry - remains globally competitive," BBA
Chief Executive Anthony Browne said.
The performance of the Scottish National Party, which
rampaged to victory north of the border, has set the stage for a
new battle over independence and raises the question of whether
Edinburgh-based RBS and Lloyds will again review the location of
their headquarters.
"A second referendum in this term of the government looks
highly likely and investors including UKFI (which manages the
government's stake) would want the banks to relocate," said
Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua.
Friday's share price rises mean that the value of taxpayers'
stakes in RBS and Lloyds, which were bailed-out at a combined
cost of 66 billion pounds during the 2007-9 financial crisis,
increased by 2.8 billion pounds.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Steve Slater
and Philippa Fletcher)