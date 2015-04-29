(Refiles to fix typo in headline.)
LONDON, April 29 New York's former mayor,
Michael Bloomberg, called on British voters to back Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in next week's election,
telling them the party was the right choice to secure the
country's economic recovery.
Opinion polls indicate neither the Conservatives nor the
opposition Labour Party will win an overall majority in the
650-seat parliament, an unusual situation for Britain, which has
only had one formal coalition government since the end of World
War Two.
Bloomberg called on voters to allow the Conservatives to
finish the job they'd started, crediting the party's leadership
of a coalition government since 2010 for making the country one
of the fastest-growing of any major western nation.
"Now is no time to turn back," Bloomberg wrote on
BloombergView, part of his majority-owned news and data company,
which is a competitor to Thomson Reuters.
"Britain's progress has been hard won, thanks to hard
choices, made in the face of tremendous resistance, that were
proved right. It is my hope that voters will reward the leaders
who made those decisions."
Bloomberg, whose company employs 3,000 in Britain, also said
he hoped British voters handed the Conservatives a majority
government on May 7.
With millions of voters turning to once marginal parties, a
majority government looks unlikely for either of the two main
parties. That leavesg the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the
Liberal Democrats vying to position themselves as potential
junior coalition partners.
Bloomberg's intervention follows that of Bill de Blasio, his
successor as New York mayor, who last September praised the
Labour Party leader, Ed Miliband.
It is not the first time Bloomberg has associated himself
with the Conservatives. In 2012, he spoke at the ruling
Conservative party's conference, calling Cameron a "gold medal
prime minister".
A company owned by Bloomberg, who has been both a Democrat
and Republican in the U.S, has also been involved in funding
Britain's political parties.
Bloomberg TradeBook, a British-registered financial markets
broker and research firm owned by Bloomberg LP, gave money to
all three of the mainstream leading parties, an approach that is
unusual in the UK.
