* Seasonal migrant farm workers now decide to stay

* About 15 pct of town's people thought to be EU migrants

* Local people complain of strain on public services

* Farmers need eastern European workers - Conservative

By Sarah Young

BOSTON, England, March 31 In the market square of Boston in eastern England, shoppers chatter in Slavic and Baltic languages as much as in English.

A main street is lined with delicatessens and grocers like Baltic Food Store, catering to a large population of eastern European immigrants. The centuries-old town in the agricultural county of Lincolnshire is even nicknamed "Little Poland".

These workers are bystanders in a national election on May 7 in which immigration and Britain's place in Europe are prominent issues. As most do not have the right to vote, their fate is out of their hands.

"When people speak about, discuss, that you're an immigrant, you can't feel stability," said Jurate Matulioniene, who came to Boston four years ago from Lithuania and works as an English teacher and runs a community group for Lithuanians in the area.

The Conservative Party, which holds the parliamentary seat for Boston and Skegness, has promised a referendum on whether Britain should stay in or leave the European Union if it wins the election.

According to opinion polls, the ruling Conservatives are neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour Party in Britain's tightest election race for years. But in Boston, they are being pushed hard by the UK Independence Party (UKIP), which advocates strong curbs on immigration and a break from the EU.

SURGE FROM NEW EU MEMBERS

The election could further divide this area of England, which is already creaking with new arrivals.

Britain's migrant population has surged since 10 countries including Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia joined the EU in 2004. The population of Boston - which gave its name to U.S. city in the 17th century - grew 16 percent in the 10 years to 2011 to 64,600 people, double the rate of other English towns.

Current council estimates put the population at 75,000, with about 15 percent of those thought to be EU migrants. They work on farms, picking cauliflowers and cabbages, or in food packing and processing factories.

Some work on a seasonal basis, living in caravans provided by their employers, and many more have set up home in the town.

"Eastern European migrants live here, invest here, have their children here, and that's better for Boston in the long term, but there is short term pain," Shaun McGarry, chairman of the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce in Boston area, said.

Boston is bustling and free of the empty shops which blight some others in Britain, but its infrastructure and services are struggling to keep up. Local people complain they cannot get a doctor's appointment and there is pressure on schools and housing. Some say Bostonians find it hard to get a job.

Conservative Councillor Mike Gilbert recalled how in 2011, he confronted 200 local people in a hall upset about the new residents. A year later, 300 people protested against the growing immigrant population.

Benches had been removed in areas where eastern Europeans groups used to congregate, drink alcohol and urinate, and a ban on street drinking had been introduced.

In the UKIP office, its 22-year-old candidate Robin Hunter-Clarke says voters come to talk about tensions caused by the eastern Europeans. "There are some very angry people out there," he said. "It's mainly about jobs. There's too many people in the low-skilled labour market."

Boston's unemployment is below the national average, but the area has a worse than average full time wage for the region.

Factory worker Marius Wlodarczyk, 36, who is Polish, says he can feel the tension with local people. "They don't like us much. They keep saying that we're taking their jobs and they're blaming us," he said.

LINES BLURRED

Traditionally, seasonal migrants would work the land before returning home, but people have now found it makes economic sense to stay.

Matt Warman, the local Conservative candidate, said resentment was being fuelled by unemployed migrants who picked up welfare benefits.

However, he implied there would be no mass expulsion if his party wins the election and realigns Britain's relationship with the EU, citing those who arrived in Boston from Poland a decade ago. "These people that have been there for 10 years and have bought homes, have raised their children there... those families are effectively British," he said.

Things would change for migrants who had not paid into welfare schemes or had come without a job and expected to draw benefits, he said, but local people understood that migrants were needed to work the land.

"There simply are not enough British people living in the area to do the work," he said. "We are going to need an arrangement that allows our farmers access to the labour that they need ... We've got to make sure that we don't decimate the local economy."

NATIONWIDE REALITY

Nationwide, Britain relies on migrant labour in low-skilled sectors such as some factory work, cleaning, food preparation and hospitality. Data from Oxford University's Migration Observatory in 2013 shows that between a third and 40 percent of workers in low-skilled jobs were foreign-born.

"Whatever politicians say is secondary," said Michal Garapich, at the University of Roehampton's Centre for Research on Migration, explaining that job availability of jobs was a migrant's main concern.

Numbers of Poles getting British citizenship have risen, however, from 458 in 2009 to 6,066 in 2013. "People have begun to think that maybe the EU is not forever and, obviously, a British passport is forever," Garapich said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Angus MacSwan and David Stamp)