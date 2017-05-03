LONDON May 3 British Prime Minister Theresa May
on Wednesday accused European politicians and officials of
seeking to affect the outcome of next month's national election.
Speaking in front of her Downing Street office after
visiting Queen Elizabeth to mark the dissolution of parliament,
the formal start of the election campaign, May said there were
some in Brussels who did not want to see Brexit talks succeed.
Over the weekend a German newspaper gave a damning account
of talks last week between May and European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker, reporting that he had told May during a
dinner at Downing Street last week that Brexit could not be a
success.
"In the last few days we have seen just how tough these
talks are likely to be. Britain's negotiating position in Europe
has been misrepresented in the continental press, the European
Commission's negotiating stance has hardened, threats against
Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials,"
she said.
"All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect
the result of the general election."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by
Estelle Shirbon)