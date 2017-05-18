HALIFAX, England May 18 British Prime Minister
Theresa May will aim to balance the country's budget deficit by
the middle of the next decade, according to a manifesto document
listing her Conservative Party's policy proposals ahead of a
June 8 national election.
The document said the Conservatives would stick with the
existing fiscal plans of finance minister Philip Hammond who has
said he will aim to bring down the deficit to 0.7 percent of
gross domestic product by 2021/22 before wiping it out as
quickly as possible after that.
(Reporting by William James; Writing by William Schomberg,
editing by Andy Bruce)