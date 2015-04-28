LONDON, April 28 In an attempt to court voters
ahead of the May 7 election, British Prime Minister David
Cameron said his party had ten days to save the United Kingdom
from Scottish nationalists who he said would sow chaos if they
won a kingmaker position.
Opinion polls show Cameron's Conservatives and the
opposition Labour Party are neck-and-neck with neither expected
to win an overall majority.
The Scottish National Party, which has surged in popularity
since Scots voted against independence in a Sept. 18 referendum,
is set to wipe out Labour in Scotland and has said it wants to
work with Labour to block the Conservatives returning to power.
In an interview with the The Times newspaper, published on
Tuesday, Cameron said the SNP didn't want the United Kingdom or
its Westminster-based government to succeed.
"They want the exact opposite," he said. "The SNP come at
the argument wanting the best for Scotland and the rest of the
UK can go hang because they don't want to be part of it, they
don't want it to be a success."
The SNP, which wants independence for Scotland, says
Britain's institutions are failing and that it will act
constructively to bring 'progressive change' across the United
Kingdom if it wins a kingmaker position.
Cameron said he would consider it a failure if his
Conservatives do not win a majority.
"Not winning the election outright is obviously not a
success," he said. "I have a duty to spend the next ten days to
win the election outright ... Ten days to save the United
Kingdom."
U.S. statistician Nate Silver, who successfully forecast the
result of the last two U.S. presidential elections, predicted
the Conservatives would win the most seats but that Labour and
the SNP combined could have more seats, an outcome he described
as "incredibly messy".
